Best Bets for Wednesday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Sixers-Suns, Mavs-Hornets, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Nice slate of games today, with nine on the board. We will go with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers as our game of the day.

Vik (48-45-2): The Pick: Suns +5

This is the Sixers third game in four nights, fourth road game in a row, and their final game of the road trip. Also, the Sixers went off from the 3PT line yesterday, shooting 46.2%, so look for that number to go down due to some heavy legs. Devin Booker is playing like an All-Star since his return from injury, and Deandre Ayton is quietly creeping back into the ROY race. The public is also all over Philly, but the line has moved from -6 to -5 in most spots. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Suns won this game straight up, with the Sixers just chalking it up to a scheduling loss.

Jason (61-67-1): The Picks: Grizzlies 1st half -3, Phoenix 1st half +2.5

Ryan (49-51-1): The Picks: Mavs +2.5, Pistons-Grizzlies Under 198.5, Suns +5