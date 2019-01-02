Christian Pulisic Agrees To Chelsea Transfer For 64 Million Euros

Christian Pulisic is on the move. The U.S. men’s national team star is headed from Germany to England via transfer, as Borussia Dortmund has been sent to Chelsea for a price of €64 million.

Pulisic has long desired a move to the English Premier League and will leave the leaders of the German Bundesliga. Technically Pulisic has signed with Chelsea and been loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. So he won’t be joining his new club until after the 2018-19 campaign.

The 20-year-old has made 80 league appearances for Dortmund over the last four seasons and has scored 10 goals. He’s made a total of 114 appearances for the club and scored 15 times.

Pulisic discussed his move on Chelsea’s website:

“In the summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.”

I’m sure a lot of Chelsea fans will be very excited to hear this news.