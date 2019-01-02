Former Cavs Coach David Blatt Blasts ESPN’S Stephen A. Smith

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt took a shot at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith today, while speaking at the Calcalist’s Forecast 2019 conference in Tel Aviv.

Blatt, who is now the head coach of Greek Euroleague team Olympiacos, had the following to say about Dallas Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic and Smith:

“I told everyone he was the best player in the draft. Stephen A. Smith is clueless at basketball,” Blatt said, referring to several comments made by the ESPN commentator favoring 2018 first draft pick DeAndre Ayton. “(Dončić) is hands down the best player in the draft,”

Doncic is currently leading the ROY race, averaging 19.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5 APG, while shooting 43.6% from the field.

