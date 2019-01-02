Have We Seen the Last of the Booger Mobile?

Throughout the course of human history, there are countless examples of ideas and innovations that, though brilliant, weren’t quite ready for public consumption. True visionaries are rarely appreciated in their own time. So perhaps we should have seen the handwriting on the wall for The Booger Mobile, which roamed the sidelines of Monday Night Football broadcasts this year.

Public backlash had already caused some downsizing. Now, ESPN is scrapping the contraption for Saturday’s Colts-Texans broadcast. Booger McFarland will be in the booth with the rest of the bipedal broadcast team. The mechanical unit will remain unused, presumably commiserating with Chappie, the Brave Little Toaster, and Wall-E in the section of storage reserved for inanimate objects with hearts of gold.

McFarland’s ride will also not be making an appearance at the Pro Bowl or Super Bowl. At this point, it’s tough to imagine it will get signed for next year. Like I said, people just weren’t ready to have a cumbersome roaming unit blocking the view from expensive seats. Plus, the chemistry between Booger, Joe Tessitore, and Jason Witten would figure to be better if they could all see each other.

If that happens, it’s important to keep perspective. Don’t cry because the Booger Mobile era is over. Smile because it happened.