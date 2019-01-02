How Could the Bengals Actually Think Hiring Hue Jackson Could be a Good Idea?

To no surprise, the Bengals are going to give Hue Jackson a chance to make his case to become their next head coach:

The #Bengals are expected to interview assistant Hue Jackson for their vacant head-coaching job, an interview that could happen as early as today, source said. Makes sense, as Marvin Lewis endorsed him. In-house candidates Darrin Simmons & Bill Lazor previously interviewed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2019

It is hard to put into words how dumb this idea is for the Bengals. Jackson’s ineptitude is the sole reason the Browns did not make the playoffs this season. Outside of his 3-36-1 record with the team, he is also unaccountable and comes across more dishonest every time he speaks. He looks anything like a leader any professional team would want.

Did I mention he has the second worst win-loss percentage of all-time, among those who have coached at least 50 games, at .205? The only guy behind him on the list, Bert Bell, owned the team and was not going to fire himself.

It does not matter who endorses him, or how familiar he is with the team, nothing he has ever done proves he is even a bad coach. I get there are not a lot of good coaches available, but that is not an excuse to hire an awful one.

If the Bengals hire Hue Jackson as at their head coach they may quickly become the biggest dumpster fire in all of the NFL.