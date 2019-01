“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the legendary pro wrestling interviewer, died at the age of 76. WWE has not released a cause of death. Okerlund, in his time with AWA, WWF, and WCW, was immaculate at navigating the surreal fourth wall of the genre. We can go the rest of our lives and it’s highly unlikely that someone will come along who does this better than Mean Gene. Here are some highlights:

Here's an early xmas gift for everyone fake working by just checking Twitter all day: Top 5 all-time '80s WWF moment via the legendary and iconic Mean Gene Okerlund. Where is this man's Emmy? pic.twitter.com/BR0stfmcOB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2018