Roundup: RIP Tyler Trent; Watch Kawhi Leonard Score a Career-High 45 Points; & Super Bowl Futures Bets

Jamie Chung, an actress because Grownups was on cable and the bowl games stunk … if you’re into Boston sports radio ratings … for the first time in five years, crime is down in Los Angeles … “Act of kindness connects strangers, saves Army vet’s life” …time to stop lumping in Aziz Ansari into the bad guys from #MeToo … “Firm That Warned Americans Of Russian Bots… Was Running An Army Of Fake Russian Bots” … they were saved after getting trapped in a West Virginia mine; now, they’ve been arrested for trying to steal copper … “A $150,000 Small Business Loan—From an App” …

On my podcast we broke down all four NFL Wild Card game and discussed the teams with the best playoff futures. [Coming Up Winners]

A Philly pipe dream: Hire Mike Scioscia as a manager, then have him lure Mike Trout back East. [Philly.com]

RIP Tyler Trent, the 20-year old Purdue student who succumbed to bone cancer. [Indy Star]

Very random and very informative piece on what a reporter has learned about players on the 76ers. [NBC Sports]

Identity is overrated, in life and in sports. LeBron shouldn’t make an irrational trade; College Football’s playoff problem. [Itunes]

Depressing, detailed read about how ill-equipped Paradise, California was for the wildfires that killed 86 people. [LA Times]

This in-depth piece on being embedded with Mike Zimmer and the Vikings would have been a lot better … if they’d made the playoffs! [SI.com]

Kawhi Leonard rang in the new year with a career-high 45 points last night.

This feels like a fun song to get 2019 started with.

The interception, nice; the block on Joe Burrow is amazing. Burrow came back to win the game.