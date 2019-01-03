Adam Schefter: Thinking Around League is the Steelers Will Have to Trade Antonio Brown

Will the Steelers trade Antonio Brown or not? That is the question the sports world is waiting for an answer on, and today on Get Up Adam Schefter weighed in on the topic with some very interesting words:

Hearing Schefter say it is going to be “hard” for Brown to return to the Steelers and the thinking around the NFL is they are going to have to look to trade him is clearly a momentum-changing statement. As he noted, these issues have been building for years and are not just a product of a disappointing season.

Trading Brown would drastically decrease the level of talent on the Steelers, but very well could make them a better team. The Seahawks have shown over the past couple of seasons that when some great players become a distraction, you are better off without them.

As for his trade market, teams should be very concerned about getting into the Antonio Brown business. History has shown these great, hard to handle, unpredictable wide receivers are not often found on the depth charts of Super Bowl teams.