Best Bets for Thursday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Rockets-Warriors and Nuggets-Kings

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Super small slate today, with only three games on the board. We will of course go with the Houston Rockets at the Golden State Warriors as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (48-45-3): The Pick: Kings +3.5

The public is on the Nuggets big (77%), but, the Kings are a sneaky good bet at home, going 11-6-1 ATS at the Golden 1 Center this season. And, as underdogs, that number gets even better, as they are 11-5 ATS as home dogs this season. Live dog here, as it wouldn’t surprise me if the Kings won the game straight up.

Jason (62-68-1): The Pick: Rockets +8.5

Ryan (51-51-2): The Pick: Nuggets-Kings Under 227