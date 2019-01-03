Bill Walton Wants Barack Obama to Be the Next UCLA Head Coach

Bill Walton, former UCLA legend and now wildly quotable broadcaster, had some unique thoughts on who should take over the head coaching job now that Steve Alford has been fired.

What type of characteristics does Bill Walton think UCLA should look for in their next coach? "Barack Obama" (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/aegb8OYuhB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

On tonight’s broadcast, Walton suggested that former PresidentBarack Obama was the man for the job. Never mind that he has never coached basketball near this level before. He has picked NCAA tournament games, and his brother-in-law used to coach Oregon State.

UCLA is desperately in need of hope but it would be require some audacity for Obama to lead the program out its malaise.