Kawhi Leonard Showered With Boos In Return To San Antonio

Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio Thursday night for the first time since forcing the Spurs to trade him this summer. When Leonard was introduced, along with his new Toronto Raptors teammates, Spurs fans were not thrilled to see him.

The franchise did a video thanking both Leonard and Danny Green, but while Green was cheered, Kawhi was booed mercilessly.

Check out the reception he got during warmups:

Every time Kawhi touches the ball during warmups pic.twitter.com/ptwCcQwMEW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 4, 2019

Funny compare and contrast between Kawhi and Danny Green 🗣 pic.twitter.com/WrCknDw2mC — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) January 4, 2019

And here’s what happened during introductions:

Yeah, safe to say Spurs fans miss Green, but would prefer Leonard to avoid returning to San Antonio at all costs.