Nick Saban Made His First Great Coaching Call at Age 15

Nick Saban was a budding play-caller before he graduated high school.

At age 15, Saban was his high school’s starting quarterback and, essentially, the offensive play-caller. During a pivotal game — one that his team would need to win to make it to the state championship — Saban’s team was trailing by six in the final moments. His coach pulled him aside to help him with the play call.

Nick Saban was a football genius … even at age 15. (via @E60) pic.twitter.com/mOsVyOdOGa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2019

Saban’s coach reminded him that he had two of the best players in the state on offense: one at tailback and one at split end. And that’s when Saban learned an enormously valuable lesson.

“When you get in critical situations in the game, don’t think of plays. Think of players,” Saban said.

Saban’s coach told him that he didn’t care what the young quarterback called. He just needed to get the ball in the hands of one of those two players. And that’s what Saban did, scoring a touchdown to his split end and completing the comeback victory.

Six college football national championship wins later (and one more potentially on the way on Jan 7.), we can look back at that play as the first clutch play call of Saban’s illustrious coaching career.