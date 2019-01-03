PM Roundup: Nina Agdal; LeBron James Leads All-Star Voting; Latest MLB Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not make the first round of NBA All-Star vote leaders. So keep voting!

Nina goes au natural: Nina Agdal decided to go completely naked in a few photos this week during a trip to Turks and Caicos. The 26-year-old Dutch model appears to be enjoying her vacation.

LeBron leads All-Stars: LeBron James is leading all players in fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Latest MLB rumors: It appears everyone in Major League Baseball is just waiting for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to figure out where they’re going. Those two will set the market and a bunch of signings/trades could happen rapidly once they decide where they’re going.

Tweet of the Day:

All 12 of the head coaches in the playoffs this season come from the coaching trees of Bill Walsh or Bill Parcells. pic.twitter.com/0p4ODXo8Ut — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 3, 2019

