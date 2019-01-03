REPORT: Potential Top 10 NBA Pick Bol Bol Likely Out for Year

Things are not looking good for Oregon Ducks star freshman Bol Bol.

Per 247Sports’ Matt Prehm, sources have said Bol’s injury is a stress fracture and his recovery timetable would likely keep him out for the remainder of the regular season, including the NCAA tournament (if they get there).

According to multiple sources, Oregon and Bol Bol fear his left foot injury is going to be season-ending and the 7-foot-2 center has likely played his last game for the Ducks this season. https://t.co/uoehQheXxO — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 3, 2019

“I would be completely shocked if Bol played the rest of this year.”

Prehm added Bol is “likely” to start rehabbing his injury with outside doctors and trainers before the 2019 NBA draft.

This is huge news, especially when it comes to the NBA Draft, as Bol was viewed by many as a top prospect and a projected top-10 lottery pick. He currently leads the Ducks with 21 PPG and 9.6 RPG per, while shooting 52 percent from three-point range.