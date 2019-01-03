Roundup: Apple Crushed in China, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Nancy Pelosi, 2019 Coachella Lineup

Carmen Electra … Apple CEO Tim Cook explains disappointing sales in China … “Mike Tyson breaks ground on marijuana farm and luxury resort in California” … New York City pharmacies no longer allowed to sell cigarettes … “Boy, 14, faces a murder charge after egg-throwing prank in Houston ends in fatal crash” … Lord & Taylor closes flagship store … Pro wrestling world mourns Mean Gene Okerlund … Comedy world mourns Bob Einstein … Six-hour R. Kelly docu-series detailing his rise and fall coming to Lifetime … Kanye West and Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child … Ronnie from Jersey Shore named ‘person of interest‘ in alleged break-in of home of mother of girlfriend hours after volatile breakup … Yankees sign Troy Tulowitzki, but still in Manny Machado sweepstakes … Hotel guest dressed as ghost accused of robbing said hotel …

NFL ratings were up across the board [Deadline]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Nancy Pelosi is gonna be a thing [Washington Post]

The marijuana black market is thriving in California despite legalization [NY Times]

NFL playoff games could be affected in carriage dispute blackout involving Tribune Media channels for Spectrum customers amidst carriage dispute [THR]

Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi reportedly in physical altercation after another Grizzlies loss [Athletic]

The Ravens D is primed for the playoffs [Ringer]

“How the Bears became fun again” [SI.com]

Howard Stern interviews Ol’ Dirty Bastard the day after he interrupted the Grammy’s

Marty Funkhouser tells highly inappropriate joke to Jerry Seinfeld (RIP Bob Einstein)

This year’s Coachella lineup