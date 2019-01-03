VIDEO: North Central's Blaise Meredith Bonked His Head on the Backboard Real Good

If you weren’t locked into the Augustana-North Central game last night, you missed a scary, yet impressive athletic moment. North Central’s Blaise Meredith raced down the court to perform a chase-down block, but ended up flying through the air and slamming his head against the backboard. Violently.

OMG! I can't stop watching this.. 😂. A block gone wrong…#SportsCenterNotTop10 North Centrals Blaise Meredith tries to chase down a block and gets punished by the backboard. Don't worry he was ok and went back into the game moments later. But SHEEESHHH! @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/ETxqRIuUwf — Skubie Mageza KWQC-TV6 (@Skubie3Mageza) January 3, 2019

No good deed, hustle play, or above-average vertical goes unpunished. Perhaps the “don’t jump” contingent of NBA Twitter is onto something.

Meredith was unharmed in the filming of this viral clip. His team did, however, lose by 17 points.