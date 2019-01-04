Was This Kevin Durant Play The Worst Missed Call In NBA History?

Kevin Durant was out of bounds. There was no question about it. None. Yet somehow, officials allowed the play to continue and theGolden State Warriors benefited, as Stephen Curry buried a jumper. It was, quite possibly, the worst missed call in NBA history.
Watch:
How on Earth do you miss that?
The Warriors wound up losing on the next play, as James Harden nailed a clutch 3-pointer to give the Houston Rockets a 135-134 win in overtime. Ball don’t lie and all that.
But let’s get back to the play. Twitter went nuts afterwards, check it out:
