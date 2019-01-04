PM Roundup: Lucy Boynton; James Harden Is Ridiculous; Nick Foles And The Eagles Are Back

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still in awe of James Harden’s beard. How does he do it?
Lucy and Rami confirm relationship: Lucy Boynton and “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Rami Malek have confirmed their relationship.
Harden among the elite: James Harden is reaching Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant territory with his recent play. The man is on another planet right now.
Foles leading the charge: Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs. Can he write another unlikely championship story?
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Scott Padgett Did Not Enjoy Karl Hess’ Ref Show
Was This Kevin Durant Play The Worst Missed Call In NBA History?
Ohio State Gets Even Richer With Justin Fields
Peter King Removed Antonio Brown From His All-Pro Ballot After Final Week Drama
Around the Sports Internet:
The AP named it’s NFL All-Pro teams
LeBron James will be out at least another week with a groin injury
Some NBA trade ideas based on the latest rumors
The keys to every NFL Wild-Card game
Song of the Day:
Comments