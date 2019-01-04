PM Roundup: Lucy Boynton; James Harden Is Ridiculous; Nick Foles And The Eagles Are Back

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still in awe of James Harden’s beard. How does he do it?

Lucy and Rami confirm relationship: Lucy Boynton and “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Rami Malek have confirmed their relationship.

Harden among the elite: James Harden is reaching Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant territory with his recent play. The man is on another planet right now.

Foles leading the charge: Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs. Can he write another unlikely championship story?

Tweet of the Day:

Tate Martell reading the news that Justin Fields is officially coming to Ohio State pic.twitter.com/fudu1qYkuY — Taylor Glancey (@TGontheREG) January 4, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Scott Padgett Did Not Enjoy Karl Hess’ Ref Show

Was This Kevin Durant Play The Worst Missed Call In NBA History?

Ohio State Gets Even Richer With Justin Fields

Peter King Removed Antonio Brown From His All-Pro Ballot After Final Week Drama

Around the Sports Internet:

The AP named it’s NFL All-Pro teams

LeBron James will be out at least another week with a groin injury

Some NBA trade ideas based on the latest rumors

The keys to every NFL Wild-Card game

Song of the Day: