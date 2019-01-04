Ohio State Gets Even Richer With Justin Fields

It’s never easy to replace a coaching legend but Ohio State’s Ryan Day is stepping into a good situation which appears to be getting even sweeter by the day. Justin Fields, a five-star quarterback from Georgia, is on campus in Columbus and all indications are that he’ll be transferring to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State’s current quarterback, Dwyane Haskins, finished third in Heisman voting and re-wrote several Big Ten passing records this year. Tate Martell, another five-star recruit, was likely to inherit the reins if Haskins opts to go pro. Now, there could be a scenario where Fields is granted eligibility and an epic offseason competition determines who gets first-team honors.
It’s good to have options.
There’s no timetable for a ruling on Fields’ eligibility. Last year, Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss, was granted his in April.
It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if a Hard Knocks style show found a way to cover the Buckeyes next spring. Just saying.
