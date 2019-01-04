Ohio State Gets Even Richer With Justin Fields

It’s never easy to replace a coaching legend but Ohio State’s Ryan Day is stepping into a good situation which appears to be getting even sweeter by the day. Justin Fields, a five-star quarterback from Georgia, is on campus in Columbus and all indications are that he’ll be transferring to the Buckeyes.

Saw the report that former 5-star #UGA QB Justin Fields is transferring to #OhioState. I can confirm that he is on the OSU campus there now. Would expect more details in the next 24 hours or so. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2019

Ohio State’s current quarterback, Dwyane Haskins, finished third in Heisman voting and re-wrote several Big Ten passing records this year. Tate Martell, another five-star recruit, was likely to inherit the reins if Haskins opts to go pro. Now, there could be a scenario where Fields is granted eligibility and an epic offseason competition determines who gets first-team honors.

It’s good to have options.

There’s no timetable for a ruling on Fields’ eligibility. Last year, Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss, was granted his in April.

It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if a Hard Knocks style show found a way to cover the Buckeyes next spring. Just saying.