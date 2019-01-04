Peter King Removed Antonio Brown From His All-Pro Ballot After Final Week Drama

Peter King appeared on Pro Football Talk Live and talked about Antonio Brown. He also said that he had submitted his selections for All-Pro on Monday, which included Antonio Brown at wide receiver along with DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill.

King said, though, that after the stories about Brown came out, he changed his vote to Michael Thomas instead of Brown.

Peter King says he took Antonio Brown off of his All-Pro ballot because of his situation with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/v4GwPmi0Ey — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 4, 2019

Plenty of people are pointing out King’s stance on convicted rapist Darren Sharper, now serving a lengthy prison sentence, that the off-the-field actions should not preclude inclusion in the Hall of Fame. It’s a bizarre hill to die on, but I’ll point out that one could view Antonio Brown here as a football issue (and not a post-career or year character issue) in as much as he missed a Week 17 game after not showing for practice. It’s not unreasonable to consider that for this season.

Personally, I wouldn’t even have Brown on the All-Pro season anyway. DeAndre Hopkins and Hill are good choices, and Michael Thomas is deserving, as would be Julio Jones (most receiving yards and 8 TDs) or Davante Adams. Antonio Brown, after missing that game, finished 11th in receiving yards, though he did lead in touchdowns. In other words, he’s not such a clear cut case that failing to be there for his team in a deciding game shouldn’t be a factor in deciding a close call on voting.