Roundup: "Bird Box" Inspiring Stupidity; Babe Ruth a Fitness Freak; NFL Getting Cozier With Gambling

NFL partners with Caesars … Bird Box was bad but still has people doing stupid stuff … Reuben Foster’s domestic violence charge dropped … Russians indicted suspected American spy … Go ahead, touch the hot stove .. How I spent the most memorable Christmas of my lifeTribune stations are going dark during carriage dispute … Bon voyage to Tim May … Trump is escalating his rhetoric against military critics … The Masked Singer: actually good … Purdue and Iowa paid tribute to Tyler TrentBol Bol bummerNew congress sworn in … McDonald’s worker was not having it … At least 7 dead in fiery Florida car crash … Pat Fitzgerald ain’t going anywhere … The rare time “football guy” is a pejorativeAll-Star Games are so yesterday … Truly shocking footage of a high schooler having fun here … Lindsey Vonn

Who killed The Weekly Standard? [The New Yorker]

How Virginia’s Kyle Guy learned to live with anxiety. [SB Nation]

Apple’s iPhone problem could get worse. [CNN]

Chicago alderman charged with extortion, looks like some sort of 1930s guy. [Sun-Times]

Wow! Twist ending. Didn’t see this coming.

Sorry, but this is what peak athletic performance looks like.

