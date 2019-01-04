2019 NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Predictions

Here are The Big Lead staff’s 2019 NFL playoff predictions:
BOBBY BURACK
Wild Card Round
Houston 30, Indianapolis 23
Dallas 31, Seattle 17
LA Chargers 34, Baltimore 20
Chicago 27, Philadelphia 13
Divisional Round
LA Chargers 34, Kansas City 21
LA Rams 27, Chicago 20
New England 28, Houston 17
New Orleans 34, Dallas 17
Championship Games
New Orleans 42, LA Rams 34
LA Chargers 31, New England 21
Super Bowl
New Orleans 34, LA Chargers 28
JASON McINTYRE
Wild Card Round
Indianapolis 27, Houston 23
Dallas 31, Seattle 27
Baltimore 20, LA Chargers 13
Chicago 23, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Round
Kansas City 37, Indianapolis 34
Baltimore 24, New England 23
New Orleans 31, Dallas 20
Chicago 20, Rams 17
Championship Games
Baltimore 23, Kansas City 21
Chicago 26, New Orleans 23
Super Bowl
Chicago 19, Baltimore 17
JASON LISK
Wild Card Round
Indianapolis 30, Houston 24
Seattle 23, Dallas 17
Baltimore 23, LA Chargers 20
Chicago 27, Philadelphia 15
Divisional Round
Kansas City 38, Indianapolis 33
Baltimore 23, New England 17
New Orleans 34, Seattle 19
LA Rams 31, Chicago 22
Championship Games
Kansas City 26, Baltimore 23
New Orleans 33, LA Rams 26
Super Bowl
New Orleans 39, Kansas City 33
KYLE KOSTER
Wild Card Round
Houston 31, Indianapolis 24
Seattle 20, Dallas 17
LA Chargers 32, Baltimore 21
Chicago 18, Philadelphia 17
Divisional Round
Kansas City 35, LA Chargers 31
New England 45, Houston 10
New Orleans 28, Seattle 24
LA Rams 30, Chicago 20
Championship Games
Kansas City 28, New England 14
New Orleans 49, LA Rams 38
Super Bowl
Kansas City 26, New Orleans 20
VIK CHOKSHI
Wild Card Round
Indianapolis 30, Houston 27
Dallas 23, Seattle 20
Baltimore 24, LA Chargers 20
Chicago 27, Philadelphia 17
Divisional Round
Kansas City 33, Indianapolis 31
Baltimore 23, New England 20
New Orleans 31, Dallas 17
LA Rams 31, Chicago 27
Championship Games
Kansas City 20, Baltimore 17
New Orleans 31, LA Rams 27
Super Bowl
New Orleans 38, Kansas City 35
Michael Shamburger
Wild Card Round
Indianapolis 28, Houston 24
Seattle 31, Dallas 17
Baltimore 23, LA Chargers 21
Chicago 27, Philadelphia 24
Divisional Round
New Orleans 38, Seattle 27
Chicago 31, LA Rams 28
Kansas City 34, Indianapolis 24
New England 37, Baltimore 21
Championship Games
New Orleans 27, Chicago 17
Kansas City 38, New England 31
Super Bowl
New Orleans 42, Kansas City 35
Ryan Glasspiegel
Wild Card Round
Bears over Eagles
Cowboys over Seahawks
Texans over Colts
Ravens over Chargers
Divisional Round
Saints over Cowboys
Bears over Rams
Chiefs over Ravens
Pats over Texans
Championship Games
Saints over Bears
Chiefs over Pats
Super Bowl
Saints over Chiefs
Ryan Phillips
Wild Card Round
Houston 34, Indianapolis 27
Seattle 27, Dallas 29
Baltimore 28, LA Chargers 17
Chicago 28, Philadelphia 27
Divisional Round
Kansas City 45, Houston 42
New England 31, Baltimore 17
New Orleans 35, Seattle 24
LA Rams 23, Chicago 21
Championship Games
Kansas City 35, Baltimore 21
New Orleans 49, LA Rams 45
Super Bowl
New Orleans 45, Kansas City 34
