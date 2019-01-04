2019 NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Predictions

Here are The Big Lead staff’s 2019 NFL playoff predictions:

BOBBY BURACK

Wild Card Round

Houston 30, Indianapolis 23

Dallas 31, Seattle 17

LA Chargers 34, Baltimore 20

Chicago 27, Philadelphia 13

Divisional Round

LA Chargers 34, Kansas City 21

LA Rams 27, Chicago 20

New England 28, Houston 17

New Orleans 34, Dallas 17

Championship Games

New Orleans 42, LA Rams 34

LA Chargers 31, New England 21

Super Bowl

New Orleans 34, LA Chargers 28

JASON McINTYRE

Wild Card Round

Indianapolis 27, Houston 23

Dallas 31, Seattle 27

Baltimore 20, LA Chargers 13

Chicago 23, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Round

Kansas City 37, Indianapolis 34

Baltimore 24, New England 23

New Orleans 31, Dallas 20

Chicago 20, Rams 17

Championship Games

Baltimore 23, Kansas City 21

Chicago 26, New Orleans 23

Super Bowl

Chicago 19, Baltimore 17

JASON LISK

Wild Card Round

Indianapolis 30, Houston 24

Seattle 23, Dallas 17

Baltimore 23, LA Chargers 20

Chicago 27, Philadelphia 15

Divisional Round

Kansas City 38, Indianapolis 33

Baltimore 23, New England 17

New Orleans 34, Seattle 19

LA Rams 31, Chicago 22

Championship Games

Kansas City 26, Baltimore 23

New Orleans 33, LA Rams 26

Super Bowl

New Orleans 39, Kansas City 33

KYLE KOSTER

Wild Card Round

Houston 31, Indianapolis 24

Seattle 20, Dallas 17

LA Chargers 32, Baltimore 21

Chicago 18, Philadelphia 17

Divisional Round

Kansas City 35, LA Chargers 31

New England 45, Houston 10

New Orleans 28, Seattle 24

LA Rams 30, Chicago 20

Championship Games

Kansas City 28, New England 14

New Orleans 49, LA Rams 38

Super Bowl

Kansas City 26, New Orleans 20

VIK CHOKSHI

Wild Card Round

Indianapolis 30, Houston 27

Dallas 23, Seattle 20

Baltimore 24, LA Chargers 20

Chicago 27, Philadelphia 17

Divisional Round

Kansas City 33, Indianapolis 31

Baltimore 23, New England 20

New Orleans 31, Dallas 17

LA Rams 31, Chicago 27

Championship Games

Kansas City 20, Baltimore 17

New Orleans 31, LA Rams 27

Super Bowl

New Orleans 38, Kansas City 35

Michael Shamburger

Wild Card Round

Indianapolis 28, Houston 24

Seattle 31, Dallas 17

Baltimore 23, LA Chargers 21

Chicago 27, Philadelphia 24

Divisional Round

New Orleans 38, Seattle 27

Chicago 31, LA Rams 28

Kansas City 34, Indianapolis 24

New England 37, Baltimore 21

Championship Games

New Orleans 27, Chicago 17

Kansas City 38, New England 31

Super Bowl

New Orleans 42, Kansas City 35

Ryan Glasspiegel

Wild Card Round

Bears over Eagles

Cowboys over Seahawks

Texans over Colts

Ravens over Chargers

Divisional Round

Saints over Cowboys

Bears over Rams

Chiefs over Ravens

Pats over Texans

Championship Games

Saints over Bears

Chiefs over Pats

Super Bowl

Saints over Chiefs

Ryan Phillips

Wild Card Round

Houston 34, Indianapolis 27

Seattle 27, Dallas 29

Baltimore 28, LA Chargers 17

Chicago 28, Philadelphia 27

Divisional Round

Kansas City 45, Houston 42

New England 31, Baltimore 17

New Orleans 35, Seattle 24

LA Rams 23, Chicago 21

Championship Games

Kansas City 35, Baltimore 21

New Orleans 49, LA Rams 45

Super Bowl

New Orleans 45, Kansas City 34