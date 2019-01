Kawhi Leonard’s return to San Antonio went as expected tonight, with most Spurs fans booing Leonard, while others called him a “traitor”. Leonard kept his composure and was his stoic self throughout the game, but his mom, Kim Leonard, on the other hand, seemed to get into it with a Spurs fan:

Here is another angle:

Kawhi Leonard’s mom arguing with a Spurs fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/VDJtiM2TrF — 12upSports (@12upSports) January 4, 2019

Luckily, the situation seemed to die down after this shouting match.

I’m all for booing the player if you want, but take it easy on the moms, man!