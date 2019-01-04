WATCH: James Harden Hits Ridiculous 3 To Beat Warriors In Overtime

James Harden is unbelievable. He continued his record-breaking streak of 35-point, five-assist games Thursday night, dropping 44 points, dishing out 15 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds all while leading the Houston Rockets over Golden State Warriors 135-134 in overtime.

But that’s not all. He also hit a ridiculous 3-pointer with one second remaining in OT to win the game for the Rockets.

Just watch this:

The crazy part is, he also hit a 3-pointer that wound up sending the game into overtime. Check this one out:

The man is amazing and on an absurd run right now.