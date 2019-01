This week, the NFL Networks’ James Jones revealed what he heard about Ben Roethlisberger’s role in the fractured relationship between the Steelers and Antonio Brown:

Yikes.

Now, this does not excuse Brown’s actions, but what this does do is make things appear even worse in Pittsburgh. Big Ben is the leader of the football team and it sure sounds like he may end up being a primary reason they have to move on from their best player.