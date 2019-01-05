Joe Flacco Not Exactly Having The Time Of His Life Backing Up Lamar Jackson

Once-elite quarterback Joe Flacco has been replaced by a younger man, a faster man, a … more elite … man.

Flacco will be a backup quarterback for the first time ever in the playoffs, and he’s not loving it.

It’s definitely not the most fun position in the world. It is what it is.

Go team!

This is probably Flacco’s last postseason in Baltimore. He’s 33, makes $16 million per year, and clearly has no future with the Ravens. They’ve been invigorated by Jackson’s electrifying running game, which is a natural complement to the Ravens’ excellent defense.

With Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens have an identity. They make sense.

That’s a bummer for Flacco, a one-time Super Bowl MVP. But he won’t have a hard time finding work.