Putting on an interesting pre- or postgame show in the year 2019 can be difficult thanks to a glut of viewer options and the fact everyone has the attention span of a squirrel. So one has to give it up to ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew for creating some tense and compelling television last night.

Michelle Beadle to Paul Pierce: "Wait, were you a fan favorite? Ehh, arguable." Pierce: "Yeah, I was a fan favorite. Chauncey Billups was a fan favorite, we both got traded." Beadle: "I will give it to Chauncey." 😂 pic.twitter.com/YnTbg8W5In — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 5, 2019

During a discussion of the treatment Kawhi Leonard received during his return to San Antonio, Michelle Beadle asked Paul Pierce — to his face — if he was a “fan favorite.”

Pierce believes he was every bit the beloved figure in Boston that Chauncey Billups was in Detroit and I’d buy what he’s selling. Great direct questioning, though. Would love to see more of it in both sports and politics.