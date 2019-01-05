Nick Saban Watching "Bird Box" Instead of Studying Game Film is What He'd See in "Bird Box"

Nick Saban completed some media availability today in advance of the national championship game. The Alabama coach, who doesn’t much care for outside distractions and is notoriously narrow-minded during the season was asked, for some reason, about his relaxation methods, then if he’d seen a recent addition to Netflix.

Does Nick Saban find time to relax during the College Football Playoffs? “I'd be open to suggestions if you have any.” (And no, he hasn't watched Bird Box.) pic.twitter.com/kHkx8J78ul — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2019

Here is the full exchange.

Nick Saban has not seen Bird Box. pic.twitter.com/atPWUdiJsP — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) January 5, 2019

The Weather Channel, Little Debbie cookies and 15 quality minutes with the wife. That’s the good stuff right there. It’s a safe bet a person could have substituted pretty much any movie or television show for Bird Box and the answer would have been the same. Something tells me Saban isn’t knocking out episodes and pop culture like Alan Sepinwall or The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald.

But what’s truly great about this question is that absconding from preparation to watch a Sandra Bullock flick is likely the very thing the Crimson Tide coach fears the most. And if you’ve seen Bird Box — a mediocre Quiet Place facsimile — it’s a vision of what you fear the most that causes your ultimate demise.

In Saban’s case that would be any wasted time or opportunity where the pleasures of life got in the way of the ultimate football goal. This is what would keep his blindfold on. In fact, some would say that’s how he operates anyway.