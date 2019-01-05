Now This Is an Impressive In-Game Dunk

Huntington Prep (West Va.)’s Jimma Gatwech is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who already has offers from LSU and Western Kentucky. He found a way to go viral — which is really half the battle — by performing an absurd behind-the-back dunk last night.

Pay no attention the defender who only had to casually reach out and steal the ball when Gatwech went around the world. Let nothing take away from a solid highlight.

One has to admire the gumption to try a dunk like this in a game. Coaches usually don’t appreciate when an easy two points are floundered away with too much artistry.