T.Y. Hilton Embraces Clown Trash Talk, Wears Mask to the Game

The first game of the NFL playoffs kicks off in a few short hours but the trash-talking and stagecraft is already well underway. Indianapolis Coltswide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who caught nine passes for 199 yards in a victory against Houston last month, called NRG Stadium his “second home.”

Texans cornerback Johnathan Jones didn’t much appreciate that. “Nah, man, that’s for clowns,” Joseph told the Houston Chronicle. “That’s for TV. That’s what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it.”

So, naturally, Hilton did the logical thing and wore a clown mask into the building this afternoon. As one does.

A hilarious move? Yes. One that’s going to look especially bad if the Colts lose? Also yes. Great art takes risk.