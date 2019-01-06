Cody Parkey's Game-Winning Attempt Hit Both the Upright and Crossbar Before Bouncing Out

The Chicago Bears are out of the NFL playoffs because of one of the worst bad-luck bounces in NFL history. Kicker Cody Parkey lined up for a 43-yard-field goal with 10 seconds left and his Bears trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15. What happened next was just bizarre.

After the Eagles called timeout to ice the notoriously shaky Parkey lined up for his chance at glory. The snap was good, the hold was perfect and the kick was…not.

Check this out:

The ball hit both the upright and the crossbar and bounced out. That was simply insane.

I still don’t know how that was physically possible.

Parkey has not been a popular figure in Chicago this season. He missed a total of 10 kicks, which was the second-worst mark in the NFL. This marked No. 11 and cost his team a spot in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kickers, am I right?