Steve Smith Criticized Deshaun Watson's Antics In Playoff Loss

That was essentially NFL Network analyst Steve Smith’s message for quarterback Deshaun Watson after the Houston Texans’ 21-7 loss the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC wild-card round on Saturday.

Smith ripped into Watson for his celebrations during the game while the Texans were trailing, 21-0. After rushing for first downs, he continually signaled forward. Here’s Smith’s take.

Steve Smith Sr. had a major problem with Deshaun Watson yesterday, beyond his performance itself.#Colts | #Texans pic.twitter.com/fnssJmAmrc — GMFB (@gmfb) January 6, 2019

It’s hard to fault Watson for his excitement amid what had otherwise been a flat game for the Texans offense. If Watson could breathe any bit of life, confidence and swagger into Houston, that’d be an accomplishment. So the fact that he celebrated what he probably thought would be the birth of a game-winning comeback is excusable, especially because Watson’s celebrations weren’t much: a simple point.

Smith, however, had the get-off-my-lawn reaction, which made for an entertaining television segment.