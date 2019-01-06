VIDEO: LaVar Ball Still Stinks at Basketball

LaVar Ball is the best at everything, including basketball. Need a source on that? Well, it’s LaVar Ball. He famously boasted about his ability to beat the best basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, in a game of one-on-one.

In 2017, footage of the eldest Ball playing the sport he was once good at emerged and it was shockingly bad.

Ball has done little to improve his skills in the time since, at least in the outside-shooting department. Here he is thoroughly embarrassing himself in public by bricking and air-balling three-pointer after three-pointer before mercifully finding the bottom of the net.

¿Os acordáis cuando LaVar Ball decía que era mejor que Michael Jordan? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mlhcG7HnQf — Adrián Rodríguez🏀👌💛💜 (@Bang4Three) January 6, 2019

This has to be some sort of performance art, right? There are countless suburban dads who could graze the net more consistently while holding a small child in their arms.

The best part, as always, is Ball’s unwavering confidence that the next shot will be pure.

Never change, man. Never change.