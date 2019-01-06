USA Today Sports

Divisional Playoff Weekend Gambling Lines and Start Times: Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Chiefs, Chargers at Patriots

Divisional Playoff Weekend Gambling Lines and Start Times: Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Chiefs, Chargers at Patriots

Miscellany

Divisional Playoff Weekend Gambling Lines and Start Times: Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Chiefs, Chargers at Patriots

After underdogs went a staggering 4-0 for the second straight year – depending on what number you got the Cowboys at – it sets up an unlikely Divisional Round featuring two games with spreads of more than a touchdown, and none of a field goal or less. Here’s the NFL playoff schedule for next weekend:

Saturday, 4:35 pm est, NBC
Indianapolis at Kansas City
Chiefs -5.5

Saturday, 8:15 pm est, Fox
Dallas at LA Rams
Rams -7

Sunday, 1:05 pm EST, CBS
LA Chargers at Patriots
Patriots -4.5

Sunday, 4:40 pm EST, Fox
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Saints -9

Miscellany

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home