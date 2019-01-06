Divisional Playoff Weekend Gambling Lines and Start Times: Cowboys at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Chiefs, Chargers at Patriots

After underdogs went a staggering 4-0 for the second straight year – depending on what number you got the Cowboys at – it sets up an unlikely Divisional Round featuring two games with spreads of more than a touchdown, and none of a field goal or less. Here’s the NFL playoff schedule for next weekend:

Saturday, 4:35 pm est, NBC

Indianapolis at Kansas City

Chiefs -5.5

Saturday, 8:15 pm est, Fox

Dallas at LA Rams

Rams -7

Sunday, 1:05 pm EST, CBS

LA Chargers at Patriots

Patriots -4.5

Sunday, 4:40 pm EST, Fox

Philadelphia at New Orleans

Saints -9