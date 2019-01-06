VIDEO: Ref Ruling Melvin Gordon Didn't Fumble Swings Whole Ravens-Chargers Game

Melvin Gordon, trying to extend the ball for a touchdown, had the ball pop loose as he hit the ground. The ball popped out, and was scooped by Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who ran over 100 yards for a touchdown. But, it had been ruled a touchdown on the field and the play was stopped.

Upon review, Clete Blakeman ruled that Gordon was down inside the 1. What was tricky to discern here was whether the ball was moving in Gordon’s hands before he went down; ultimately, they decided it was not. Gordon scored on the next play; this could’ve been a 12-10 game, but instead the Ravens took a 20-3 lead and this game is all but over.