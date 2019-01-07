WATCH: Alabama Ran A Hilariously Awful Fake Field Goal

Alabama appears to be getting desperate. Trailing 31-16 in the national title game, the Crimson Tide made an absolutely mid-boggling call on fourth and six from Clemson’s 22-yard-line.

Watch:

What were they even going for there? They snapped the ball to third-string quarterback Mac Jones, who basically ran straight ahead into the line. He lost two yards on the play. Oh, and Clemson ran its regular defense there, completely anticipating a fake.

The Tigers scored on the ensuing possession to take a 37-16 lead.