The national championship game is anything but boring as Alabama and Clemson have combined for 28 points in the first 8:37 of action Emotions are high as well, as is to be expected with the whole enchilada on the line. ESPN’s cameras caught Tigers coach Dabo Swinney employing an aggressive motivation tactic on the side judge to get the official to “do his job” after a potential hold went uncalled.

And here we thought Nick Saban was the one with Bill Belichick crossover.