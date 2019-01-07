Best Bets for Monday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Lakers-Mavs, Nets-Celtics, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Medium slate of games today, with eight on the board. We will go with the Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (51-50-3): The Picks: Spurs-Pistons Under 213.5

The Spurs defense has been terrific this season, holding opponents to an NBA low FG%. And, while the public is loving the Over, money has come in on the Under.

Jason (64-72-1): The Picks: Pelicans -5.5, Mavs -7.5

Ryan (54-52-1): The Picks: Nets +9.5, Lakers-Mavs Over 222.5