Eagles' Spanish Radio Call of Missed Field Goal Was Bonkers

Eagles fans and broadcasters were fired up when Cody Parkey’s potential game-winning field goal double-doinked around the framework before falling harmlessly to the turf. But perhaps no one was more excited than Rickie Ricardo, the team’s Spanish language announcer.

After screaming “no, señor” several times, Ricardo lost the plot a bit and started singing the name of the losing city which somehow perfectly matched the moment.

One watches a clip like this and wonders if we shouldn’t have some built-in exemptions for play-by-play men so they can enjoy a cigarette in the booth after turning things up to 11 in a pivotal moment. It seems like the very least society could do to repay them for their service.