REPORT: Josh McDaniels Likely To Remain In New England

Josh McDaniels was reportedly heavily involved in the Green Bay Packers’ coaching search. Now that they have hired Matt LaFleur as their new head coach, it looks increasingly like McDaniels will be back as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator next season.

Ian Rapoport is reporting the Packers were the only team set to interview McDaniels, which means he’ll likely be back in New England:

This was the only known interview for #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, so the LaFleur hire for the #Packers likely means Josh is back in New England for another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Remember, last year McDaniels accepted the Indianapolis Colts job only to back out at the last minute.