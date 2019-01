According to Jay Glazer, Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with NFL teams. Glazer believes this means he has likely resigned as offensive coordinator at USC.

I’m hearing Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with NFL teams, which likely means he has resigned as USC offensive coordinator. USC was blocking him from interviewing foe NFL head coaching openings @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 7, 2019

USC has balked at giving Kingsbury permission to talk to NFL teams. If it is indeed the case that Kingsbury has resigned, this was not a very long lived partnership.