Kobe Bryant’s Inspiring Message To Cody Parkey: ‘No Excuses’

I am being maybe a bit uncharitable to Kobe Bryant here because I think he tweeted what he tweeted in the spirit of encouragement.
Still, this is hilarious.
It’s always fun when someone says exactly the thing you’d imagine that person would say, and this is Kobe Bryant absolutely nailing the role of “Kobe Bryant consoling a sad kicker.”
Mamba went on.
He doesn’t exactly have a mother’s tenderness, but on the other hand maybe that’s what moms are for, and the world needs to hear from a Kobe every now and then.
Kobe is, after all, correct. There is really nothing Parkey can do other than maybe have a few bourbons and then get back to work, hoping next time he’s in that situation, nobody gets a hand on his kick.
