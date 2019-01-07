Kobe Bryant’s Inspiring Message To Cody Parkey: ‘No Excuses’

I am being maybe a bit uncharitable to Kobe Bryant here because I think he tweeted what he tweeted in the spirit of encouragement.

Still, this is hilarious.

We’ve all been here Cody but if you wanna win back the city you gotta get back in the lab and have a historic season next year to bury this one. I’m happy for my #EaglesNation but as a fellow pro athlete you gotta grind harder and double down #noexcuses #JGSD justgetsh*tdone https://t.co/icd3MQRQFg — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

It’s always fun when someone says exactly the thing you’d imagine that person would say, and this is Kobe Bryant absolutely nailing the role of “Kobe Bryant consoling a sad kicker.”

Mamba went on.

Good. He needs to use that hurt to fuel him. So he angry. Be hurt all you want. He has to square with that thru his craft https://t.co/JsJvWJOasz — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

He doesn’t exactly have a mother’s tenderness, but on the other hand maybe that’s what moms are for, and the world needs to hear from a Kobe every now and then.

Kobe is, after all, correct. There is really nothing Parkey can do other than maybe have a few bourbons and then get back to work, hoping next time he’s in that situation, nobody gets a hand on his kick.