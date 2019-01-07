VIDEO: Jason Witten Confused By Fair Catch on Opening Kickoff

ESPN decided to sub in the Monday Night Football crew in for college coaches in its national championship film room. This surprised some people, like myself, who thought the option was one of the better ones on the MegaCast. What we failed to appreciate, though, was entertainment value Jason Witten would bring.

Here he is learning about the new kickoff fair catch rule in college football on the very first play of the game. You can’t script this stuff. Great to see a bold programming move pay immediate dividends.