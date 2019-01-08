Did 'The Bachelor' Take a Shot at the National Title Game Attendance?

ABC airs the premiere of The Bachelor against the college football national championship game on ESPN every year. Marriages across the country are tested as the fight for the good television becomes very important. And look, both programs have their share of drama, intrigue, and unpaid actors. Disney would prefer you watch either as all eyeballs are important for the bottom line.

That said, there is sort of a weird rivalry between the two events. So maybe that’s what’s causing me to read into this comment by Chris Harrison at the beginning of Colton’s season. To me, it seems like an obvious jab at the predicted sparse attendance at the Alabama-Clemson clash in Santa Clara.

The Bachelor comes out swinging with an attendance zinger and I’m loving it pic.twitter.com/zmeme5s2sB — Koster (@KyleKoster) January 8, 2019

What else could it be? Open to other interpretations here. Only Harrison knows and I don’t think he reads the site. Would love an answer, though, because if this was a zinger at the college football, it’s such a bizarre choice.

In more important news, it’s a safe prediction that Colton Underwood will not be one of the more memorable football-playing bachelors. He simply lacks the charisma that seeps out of every perfectly placed Jesse Palmer follicle.