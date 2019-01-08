NBA USA Today Sports

Nerlens Noel Taken Off On Stretcher After Scary Collision With Andrew Wiggins

Nerlens Noel and Andrew Wiggins collided at the rim on Tuesday night, and by the time Noel hit the ground, he appeared to be knocked out.

Here’s the play at full speed.

Let’s hope he’s OK.

