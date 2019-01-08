PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Fails Upwards; MLB Payrolls Decreased In 2018

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which fully believes it had a legit shot at being the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

Lili rocked the Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart looked fantastic at the Golden Globes and people are apparently “obsessed” with her look.

Kliff lands a gig: Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. That comes after going 35-40 in the Big 12 and being fired by his alma mater. So yeah, that makes sense.

MLB payrolls drop: Major League Baseball payrolls were down $18 million in 2018. It was the first decrease since 2010 and signals bad things for future free agents.

Tweet of the Day:

You either die young or live long enough to watch Nick Saban get destroyed by a true freshman — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 8, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

USC Got Burned By Kliff Kingsbury, And It Has to Hurt

Matt LaFleur Is the Ultimate Referendum on Mark Murphy

The College Football Playoff is Doing Exactly What It’s Supposed to Do

College Football 2019 Way-Too-Early Top 10

Around the Sports Internet:

Nick Saban took responsibility for that horrendous fake field goal call

Jayson Tatum admits he’d trade himself for Anthony Davis

Dabo Swinney says this year’s Clemson team was one of the best of all-time

Jadeveon Clowney says he wants to stay with the Houston Texans

Song of the Day: