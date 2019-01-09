Video: Andrew Wiggins Calls Dennis Schroder "Gay" In Postgame Interview

Andrew Wiggins probably really wants this comment back.
Wiggins and Dennis Schroder got into an altercation during the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Then, in a postgame media scrum, Wiggins didn’t exactly have the fondest words for Schroder.
Watch:
If you missed it, when asked why Schroder was upset with him, Wiggins said the following:
“I don’t know what’s wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”
Using “he was gay” and meaning it in a negative context isn’t going to win Wiggins any friends. Especially not in the NBA’s league office.
The league takes any appearance of anti-gay sentiment seriously. In 2011, Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur at an official. And earlier this season Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using perceived anti-gay language in a post-game interview.
It’s almost certain Wiggins will get a call from the league office tomorrow.
