Video: Andrew Wiggins Calls Dennis Schroder "Gay" In Postgame Interview

Andrew Wiggins probably really wants this comment back.

Wiggins and Dennis Schroder got into an altercation during the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Then, in a postgame media scrum, Wiggins didn’t exactly have the fondest words for Schroder.

Watch:

If you missed it, when asked why Schroder was upset with him, Wiggins said the following:

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”

Using “he was gay” and meaning it in a negative context isn’t going to win Wiggins any friends. Especially not in the NBA’s league office.

The league takes any appearance of anti-gay sentiment seriously. In 2011, Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur at an official. And earlier this season Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using perceived anti-gay language in a post-game interview.

It’s almost certain Wiggins will get a call from the league office tomorrow.

