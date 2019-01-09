Klay Thompson Doesn't Have to Dribble to Dominate

Klay Thompson scored 43 points in Golden State’s blowout victory over the New York Knicks, which in itself is not particularly newsworthy. Thompson is prone to going off and putting scores of points on the board with his sweet shooting. But this effort was different because the guard opted to eschew a major part of the game.

Dribbling.

Thompson put the ball on the deck a combined four times en route to his big scoring night. Four.

Klay Thompson only needed FOUR DRIBBLES to score 43 points 😳 pic.twitter.com/k7xO0XpY3d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2019

This is not the future, it’s the past. Dr. James Naismith, in his infinite wisdom, dictated that there was to be no dribbling in his original rules. Eventually that was changed.

Perhaps it was a mistake. Thompson’s big night should give us all pause. Maybe Naismith had it correct the first time.