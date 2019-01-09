Oakland A's Expect Kyler Murray to Enter NFL Draft

According to Henry Schulman and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland A’s expect Kyler Murray to enter the NFL draft:

“The A’s expect Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, the team’s top pick last June, to declare for the NFL draft on Sunday, multiple sources told The Chronicle on Wednesday.

Declaring for the draft does not guarantee that Murray, an outfielder Oakland selected ninth overall, will decide to reject his $4.66 million deal with the A’s outright, but it certainly increases the chances that Oklahoma’s star quarterback will decide to go pro in football rather than baseball.”

If he does end up picking football, Murray has a real chance of being one of the first quarterbacks selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

In our latest Mock Draft, Murray was selected with the last pick in the first round by the Green Bay Packers.