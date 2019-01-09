REPORT: Mike McCarthy Only Wants The New York Jets Job

Mike McCarthy is reportedly putting all of his eggs in one basket. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the former Green Bay Packers head coach has let it be known he is only interested in the New York Jets job and doesn’t want to be considered for others.

Former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to be considered, and isn’t pursuing, any other HC vacancy other than the New York Jets’, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

McCarthy was connected to the Cleveland Browns’ opening but nothing has come of those rumors.

It makes sense for McCarthy to be interested in the Jets’ opening. The team has its future franchise quarterback in place after drafting Sam Darnold in 2018 and will have a ton of salary cap space this offseason. Gang Green is clearly in line to take a huge jump next season with the right free agent moves and coaching hire.

Will McCarthy get the job? There has been no indication he’s the guy the Jets want. But it’s clear he wants to be in New York.